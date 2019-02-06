Nuno happy with Wolves character in FA Cup victory

Wolves were 3-2 winners in the fourth round replay at Molineux, setting up a trip to Bristol City in the last 16.

But Salop gave them a good run for their money, taking the lead through James Bolton and Josh Laurent after Matt Doherty's early opener for the hosts.

Doherty then got a second before Ivan Cavaleiro sealed the Wolves win.

"I'm happy with the performance. I'm happy because we got to the fifth round," said Nuno.

"Perhaps we have to look at the game and see it was not one of the best performances, we're aware of that - everybody is aware. But it's job done.

"The boys came from behind. Football has these things. You can't control them, so you have to react to them. I'm happy about that."

Wolves went ahead after just 80 seconds, but poor marking allowed Bolton to equalise and a major mistake from John Ruddy allowed Laurent's speculative shot to creep in.

When asked what needs to improve, Nuno said: "A lot of things, like before, like the previous game.

"We have to work on the training ground, focus, and keep on going."

Shrewsbury, managed by former Wolves defender Sam Ricketts, were clapped off the pitch by the travelling fans.

And Nuno was keen to praise them for the fight they put in.

"The first game was tough, we came from behind," he said.

"We knew we had to go into this game well and we started well but, suddenly, everything changes.

"You have to show character, and we go through so I'm happy for our fans.

"We have a moment to focus on the Premier League, and then we focus on the fifth round against Bristol."

Nuno's side are now heading to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp ahead of hosting Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

He added: "(Credit to) their fans also. It was a fantastic atmosphere.

"The clubs are so close to each other – it was a good game for the Midlands."