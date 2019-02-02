We'll never forget Danny Batth's Wolves contribution says Nuno

Batth left Wolves for Stoke City this week after spending 18 years at Molineux.

The defender had been on loan at Middlesbrough, after jointly captaining Wolves to their Championship success last season.

"He spent almost his entire career here and we're very thankful for it, I wish him, from the bottom of my heart, all the best," Nuno said. "He will stay in my memories forever.

"I had a chance to read his open letter and I think in his words you can feel and see the emotion and the love that he has for this club."

Nuno believes that in Batth's absence his players there is more than enough understanding in his dressing room as to what Wolves means to the community – and he isn't worried about a lack of English players.

"I think we have that," he added. "Time spent at a club helps, but the commitment you can achieve really quickly.

"Believe me, we have a very committed squad.

"It doesn't have to do with being English, Brazilian, Portuguese, Spanish, it doesn't have to do with that

"(Instead of an English heartbeat) I would say a Wolves heartbeat, as long as you have a Wolves heartbeat."

Coady has taken up the captain mantle and Nuno believes he's perfect for the role.

"He has all the attributes to be the leader inside the pitch and he's doing a fantastic job," the head coach said.

"Him and Danny are totally different characters and people.

"During the last season Coady had a chance to learn from Danny how to behave as a captain but now he's a different person, he has his own character and mentality

"To be a captain is not just because you speak louder than the others, you have to choose the right moment to say the right words and I think Coady has that."