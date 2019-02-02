Nuno hopeful on Ruben Neves knock after another Wolves win

Neves set Wolves on their way to a 3-1 victory at Goodison Park, making it three success on the spin in the Premier League for the seventh-placed side.

The Portuguese midfielder was forced off in the second half, but Nuno, when asked whether Neves hurt his hamstring or knee, said: "No. It was a kick.

"He had to go out. He was in pain and not able to continue. Let's assess him now."

Neves left the stadium without the use of crutches or the need for a protective boot.

Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker got the other goals for Wolves.

On if the performance was their best on the road this term, Nuno said: "It was a good game. It's very hard to rank performances, very difficult, and it doesn't really matter.

"But I think we achieved a good performance, a performance that allowed us to play against a good team in a very tough stadium, going out in a proud way."

And on if a victory against a team around them in the table means any more, Nuno added: "No. It doesn't mean anything.

"I think we go game by game. Tuesday, we are playing in the FA Cup, then again (in the league).

"What is behind is behind, but I'm very proud of the boys for the way they stayed organised.

"In the first half, I think we played better. In the second half, sometimes we dropped too much.

"But we were still compact and didn't let Everton have too many chances.

"We were in control of the game, missing some things, but, in general, it was very well done.

"I'm very happy, so thank you to our fans, a word for them, as they were fantastic."