Everton 1 Wolves 3 – Report and pictures

Wolves took an early lead when Ruben Neves netted from the spot after Matt Doherty had been fouled.

Everton equalised through a rasping Andre Gomes shot but Wolves were deservedly ahead again at the break via a Raul Jimenez header.

Leander Dendoncker capped a fine performance with his first Wolves goal after Diogo Jota's shot had been saved and Wolves saw out the remaining minutes with ease.

Analysis

When these team met on the opening day, Wolves battled to a 2-2 draw and began to find their Premier League feet.

Six months later they showed just how far they've come with, on the day a pitch-invading cat interrupted play for two minutes, a second successive puurfect performance, writes Tim Spiers at Goodison Park.

There was nothing paw in their play whatsoever – and they were feline fine for an easy final 20 minutes when Nuno's fur-midable team cruised to victory.

Indeed, the only thing reminiscent of that August clash was the manner of their first two goals – a deal-ball strike from Ruben Neves and a superb Raul Jimenez header from a floated cross.

Otherwise Wolves belied the fact that there was just one place separating these teams at the start of play.

They outclassed Everton in every single department, from front to back. They were solid defensively, adventurous in attack, tenacious in midfield and wholly committed down the flanks. They wanted it more – and they took it.

Wolves began a trio of games against Leicester (then eighth), West Ham (ninth) and Everton (10th) in 11th place, looking to make their mark in the race for seventh.

My oh my have they done just that. They bared their attacking teeth against the Foxes and made a breakthrough in terms of finding their feet in front of goal, they kept a rare clean sheet against the Hammers and were sumptuous going forward – and here they produced a near faultless away performance, restricting Everton's chances and created a hatful of their own, scoring three.

In doing so they've set down a marker for the last three months of the season which, at this rate, could be very, very special indeed.

Their first XI is set in stone, their formation is working a treat and they have players improving by the week, especially Jimenez and Dendoncker.

But whatever happens in the coming weeks, Wolves have announced themselves as a stylish Premier League force to be reckoned with. How good does that sound?

Match report

As expected, the suspension-free Willy Boly replaced Romain Saiss in the Wolves defence in the only change from the side that beat West Ham 3-0 on Tuesday.

There was a new name on the bench in the form of left-side centre half Cameron John, with Ruben Vinagre missing out.

Everton came into the game having won only three of their last 11 matches, albeit they won 1-0 at Huddersfield in midweek.

Leighton Baines passed a late fitness test, while Theo Walcott came in for Bernard. There was no Idrissa Gana Gueye – subject of a big-money bid from PSG this week – in the squad.

Wolves had produced a perfect performance in midweek against the Hammers with granite-like solidity at the back and attacking prowess by the gallon-load. Nuno will have wanted a repeat at Goodison – and for the first 25 minutes that's exactly what he got.

His team quickly settled into the game with Joao Moutinho at the heart of everything. The midfield maestro almost sent Diogo Jota clear with a sumptuous pass with the outside of his book in the opening minutes.

And then with only seven minutes on the clock adventurous Wolves took the lead. In a textbook Matt Doherty move, the wing-back drove inside, edged past his man and, just like on Tuesday night, drew a foul via a tangle of legs. This one was given, though, with Leighton Baines the guilty party. Up stepped Ruben Neves to send Jordan Pickford the wrong way and score his second penalty of the season – and his second goal against Everton (four in total).

Boyhood Liverpool fan and long-time player Conor Coady then released Jota with a perfect pass over the top, but a heavy touch allowed Pickford to claim.

Their next chance came soon after when Jota won the ball off Tom Davies and played to Jimenez who worked the ball to the overlapping Leander Dendoncker – he should have doubled Wolves' lead from 10 yards but shot too close to Pickford.

One team was oozing with confidence, playing on a wavelength with intelligent movement, attacking with menace and looking threatening. The other was Everton.

Jota and Jimenez were constantly on the move, pressing Everton high up the field and Wolves regularly won the ball back in the Toffees' half and looked to spring forward.

It was all Wolves. But Everton were bound to wake up sooner or later – and that they did.

A good Theo Walcott chance, created by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a nice through ball in behind Jonny, seemed to spark the Toffees into life. Rui Patricio rushed from his line to make a great block from Walcott – the first save he's had to make since Leicester at home – but his next action was to pick the ball out the net.

Andre Gomes wasn't tracked from midfield and he edged into the box before sending a stunning, rasping rocket into the roof of the net past a helpless keeper.

However before half-time Wolves were deservedly back in front. Everton had conceded a series of needless and petty fouls and it was via one from Will Keane, who pulled Jota to the floor when the forward was never getting near the ball, that Wolves retook the lead.

Moutinho floated an absolutely gorgeous free-kick on to the head of Jimenez who guided his header into the corner past a despairing Pickford dive. It was a fifth assist in three league games for Moutinho – and an 11th goal of the season for Mexican striker Jimenez.

Wolves suffered a blow early in the second half when Neves hobbled off injured. It may have been a problem he picked up in the first half, as Saiss was practically stripped and ready to replace him a few seconds after went down.

Nuno's team were sitting a little deeper, defending in numbers and not committing as many forward on the counter as they looked to quell any Everton charge.

For the first 15 minutes of the half that was working just nicely, with Patricio only having to deal with a couple of crosses.

Marco Silva sent on Ademola Lookman for Walcott to inject some life into his team but Wolves continued to frustrate them with relative ease, sporadically breaking when they could – and still looking like the more likely scorers when they did so.

To that end, it was no surprise when they made it 3-1 to take complete control. Jimenez played to Jota who twisted and turned in the box, firing at goal only to be denied by a brilliant Zouma block. The ball looped up in the air and Dendoncker captured it perfectly with a left-footed volley which flew past Pickford. It was a thronker from Dendoncker.

Play was then stopped in bizarre fashion for two to three minutes when an intrepid black cat invaded the pitch, trotting along Patricio's goal-line, evading Ryan Bennett and making it all the way to the other end of the pitch.

That was Everton's best entertainment all afternoon. The closing 20-odd minutes, a brilliant Boly block and a free Dominic Calvert-Lewin straight at Patricio aside, they offered nothing as Wolves cruised to victory at a half empty Goodison Park.

Wolves' supporters sang their hearts out as they toasted another memorable day in an increasingly awe-inspiring campaign.

Key moments

07 - GOAALLLL! Wolves go in front early on from the penalty spot! Brave running by Doherty sees him break into the box before being tripped by Baines. The referee points to the spot, and Neves coolly places the ball into the bottom corner.

20 - A massive chance for Wolves to double their advantage. Everton midfielder Davies gives the ball away to Jimenez, who charges towards the box and feeds it to Dendoncker. The Belgian sets himself, but his shot is straight at Pickford

27 - Goal! The classy Gomes comes up with an emphatic equaliser for the hosts, with his rocket flying past Patricio and into the top corner. The Wolves keeper had no chance of keeping it out, but the defence failed to close Gomes down.

45 - GOOOAALLLL!! Wolves retake the lead through Jimenez! Moutinho floats an inch-perfect free-kick into the area, and the Mexican gratefully heads home for his 11th of the season. A fantastic header, but an even better delivery. World class play from Moutinho.

66 - GOOOAALLLLLL!!! Dendoncker grabs his first goal in old gold! Lookman loses possession for the Toffees, allowing Otto to pass to Jimenez. He plays it to Jota, and his effort is saved, but Dendoncker volleys the ball into the roof of the net.

Teams

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman (Calvert-Lewin, 73), Keane, Zouma, Baines (c) (Kenny, 37); Gomes, Davies; Walcott (Lookman, 59), Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Tosun

Subs not used: Stekelenburg (gk), McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Bernard.

Goals: Gomes (27)

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Coady (c), Boly: Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves (Saiss, 49), Moutinho, Otto; Jimenez (Traore, 89), Jota (Costa, 77)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), John, Gibbs-White, Cavaleiro.

Goals: Neves (pen 7), Jimenez (45), Dendoncker (66)

Referee: Lee Mason

League position

7th (38 points from 25 matches)

Next up

It's Shrewsbury at home in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday, 7.45pm. Wolves are next in league action at home to Newcastle the following Monday at 8pm.