Wolves striker Leo Bonatini joins Nottingham Forest

The Brazilian hasn't featured for Nuno Espirito Santo's team since early November.

It's understood that Forest have an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Bonatini started last season in prolific form for Wolves after joining from Al-Hilal on loan, scoring 12 goals in 19 league matches.

However he has failed to find the target in the league since December 4, 2017, away at Birmingham, netting only once in the Carabao Cup since then (away at Sheffield Wednesday in August).

Wolves bought the striker for £5m last July but he is now deemed surplus to requirements.

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted on Friday it had been hard to leave Bonatini out the team, suggesting the payer had done 'everything he could' to try and force his way into the team.

"Sometimes it's hard to make these kind of decisions," Nuno said.

"Sometimes the player does everything that he can, it's just sometimes your game plan, what you want, the way you want to proceed and grow, the ideas that you have, sometimes some players are left behind. And it's tough.

"But sometimes it's the reality. We are here to support all the players.

"If they're not involved it doesn't mean the player isn't doing everything he can."