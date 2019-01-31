Wolves' Dominic Iorfa seals Sheffield Wednesday switch

The 23-year-old, who has been at Wolves for eight years, joins the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

England Under-21 international Iorfa last featured for Wolves in May 2017. He spent last season on loan at Ipswich and has been playing regularly for Wolves' Under-23 side this season.

Iorfa links up with former Villa boss Steve Bruce.

He is set one of several late Wolves departures on transfer deadline day.

Leo Bonatini has joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season, while young striker Donovan Wilson has made a temporary switch to League Two side Exeter City.

Connor Ronan has made a surprise loan move to Slovakian side FC DAC. Wolves also hope to move striker Joe Mason out on loan before the 11pm deadline.