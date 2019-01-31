Matt Doherty on Wolves win: 'It just worked'

Two goals from Raul Jimenez and another from Romain Saiss saw Nuno Espirito Santo's team cost to a 3-0 win over the Hammers.

Doherty and fellow wing-back Jonny Castro Otto impressed, as did just about most of the XI in a dominant display.

The Irishman, when asked if it was Wolves' best performance of the season, paused for fully nine seconds (such is the competition for that accolade) and said: "It was the most comfortable.

"Everything was coming off for everybody – it just worked.

"By the end of it we were just passing it round, not necessarily going for goals.

"It was one of those games where everyone played well, everything came off, we looked even better when it's like that.

"It helps when you start putting the ball in the net regularly.

"We played really well.

"We beat Leicester in the last minute, got a last minute equaliser against Shrewsbury, so confidence isn't low or anything like that.

"We had a good game plan and put the ball in the net."

Wolves were seventh in the Premier League going into last night's games and if they can overcome Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City they'll be in the FA Cup quarter finals.

"It's exciting," Doherty said of their season.

"We're in a good position now to really have a great back end of the season and finish as high as we can."

Nuno Espirito Santo called for defensive improvements after Wolves had conceded 11 goals in their previous five games.

They duly produced their first clean sheet since mid December – and only their second in 18 matches.

"As part of the defence that's what you're looking to do, keep a clean sheet," Doherty added. "The more we keep the more points we'll get."

The wing-back was involved in a nasty clash with Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski as the pair went for a loose ball.

Doherty said: "The ball came across and we both went for it, I saw the stretcher on the side and I was relieved when he got up.

"I spoke to him after the game and he was absolutely fine."

And Doherty also felt he should have had a penalty when he appeared to be fouled by Arthur Masuaku in the first half.

"I wasn't sure at the time and I watched it back and it looked like a penalty. Fortunately it didn't cost us anything."