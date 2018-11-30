Nuno: I expect Wolves to bounce back at Cardiff

Wolves are on their worst run since Nuno took charge last summer, with four defeats from five matches.

A tough tests awaits them tonight with Neil Warnock and Cardiff hell-bent on revenge after Wolves' dramatic and tempestuous victory in April when Nuno's side effectively won the title race.

But Nuno is confident he'll get the right reaction from his team, following Sunday's poor 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield.

"You drop and you stand up, get up and go again," Nuno said.

"This is what I expect tomorrow.

"People react differently to adversity, but there's no point staying too much time in sorrow.

"The moment is not the ideal one – you have to bounce back.

"I don't quite agree (that you learn more about players in defeat).

"People don't reveal themselves only in bad or good moments, it's about a daily situation, how you behave on a daily basis.

"Honestly, we know each other enough to realise that only together can we improve.

"It's not about bad moments."

Nuno famously clashed with Warnock at the end of April's game, with Warnock unhappy that Nuno celebrated at full-time instead of shaking his hand.

Nuno says he's learned his lesson: "I learned I have to shake hands with all the managers before I celebrate.

"I've stuck to it every game. Before I had an excuse, because it's not something usual in other countries.

"But now that I've learned my lesson I'll not repeat it."