Cardiff City 2 Wolves 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Matt Doherty gave Wolves the lead in the 18th minute when he fired home after Raul Jimenez's header had been saved.

Cardiff equalised in the second half when the defence and Rui Patricio failed to deal with a high ball into the box and Aron Gunnarsson volleyed into the net from close range.

Cardiff City 2 Wolves 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis

And with 13 minutes left the hosts took the lead when Junior Hoilett curled home a stunning strike from 20 yards.