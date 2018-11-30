Menu

Cardiff City 2 Wolves 1: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Tim Spiers spoke to Nathan Judah following the disappointing 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

Nathan Judah and Tim Spiers

Matt Doherty gave Wolves the lead in the 18th minute when he fired home after Raul Jimenez's header had been saved.

Cardiff equalised in the second half when the defence and Rui Patricio failed to deal with a high ball into the box and Aron Gunnarsson volleyed into the net from close range.

And with 13 minutes left the hosts took the lead when Junior Hoilett curled home a stunning strike from 20 yards.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

