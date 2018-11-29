Bully: Time to give Morgan Gibbs-White his chance for Wolves

I walked into the ground thinking we were going to make a statement for score three or four goals...then we fell flat on our backsides.

It was surprisingly poor and reminded me of some of the bad old days in the Championship with a really slow tempo.

You can get away with two or three of them having an off-day, but there were eight or nine who were poor.

You can blame the international break, you can blame walking the dog in the morning if you like, but if you don't wake up that day in the right frame of mind it won't go well.

It was a bad day, but I'm not concerned about the five-game winless run yet, we played really well in a couple of those games and the league position is still excellent.

Friday's going to be a huge game and Wolves need to be up for it, because Cardiff definitely will be.

They're scrapping for their lives and what with the history between Neil Warnock and Nuno, there'll be a battle off the pitch and on the pitch!

After what happened last time there'll be some needle in it for sure, but we've just got to play our football.

It's difficult to predict if Nuno will change the team, but me personally I'd bring in Morgan Gibbs-White.

He's done well from the bench recently, looking sharp, agile and positive.

Ruben Neves has had a few off-days recently – he started the season well but his pace has stepped back and I'd be looking at Morgan to replace him for this one.

Morgan can be a box-to-box presence that we're lacking. It needs something a bit different in there and I'd back Morgan to handle the occasion.

Away from the current team Robbie Keane has retired from football – what a career he had.

The things he could do were unbelievable.

He was so skilful, but also a bit frustrating to play with! He'd run into the box and nine times out of 10 he'd shoot instead of passing!

I'd be shouting my head off at him to pass it, but he was just so good at taking players on, nutmegging them, etc, that he'd often try and do it all himself. But he was that good.

He was a cheeky little sod, he used to try and play me up.

He was only a baby when he came into the team, part of a good bunch that came through with Keith Andrews, Joleon Lescott, Matt Murray and Carl Robinson all around that time.

Robbie kept his feet on the floor, it could have gone to his head and he'd have only been about the money, but he wasn't like that.

You can say he did his talent justice – and that's not true of all players, by any means.

I saw him the other day and he's still the same lad who remembers his time at Wolves fondly.

Bull retired in 1999 and Keane left for Coventry shortly after

Keane celebrates a Bully hat-trick against Barnet, his 18th and last for the club (Keane scored twice that night in a 5-0 win)