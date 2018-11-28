Conor Coady: Wolves will be ready for huge Cardiff game

Nuno Espirito Santo's team head to Wales looking to end a five-game winless run, their worst since he took charge in June 2017.

Captain Coady admitted Wolves 'looked tired' during their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, a fourth defeat in five matches.

But he said of Friday's clash against Neil Warnock's Bluebirds: "It's a good game to have and we're all happy it's coming sooner rather than later.

"It's a huge game for us, we'll be ready.

"We all know what Cardiff are like and what sort of game that's going to be.

"We'll make sure we're prepared and ready."

There were rare boos at Molineux to greet that 2-0 loss.

Coady was critical of the team's display – but said the squad weren't concerned about the five-game streak that's seen them drop out the top half of the table.

"We don't look at it as 'we've been beat here or there', we've just been beaten against Huddersfield and we need to look where we've gone wrong in that game and improve," Coady added.

"It's the Premier League, we need to improve as a team.

"We looked tired in terms of what we were doing, we were really poor, it's probably the poorest we've been all season.

"Huddersfield came with a game plan and stuck to it and did really well.

"In terms of our overall performance it wasn't like us at all. We were sloppy on the ball, we didn't get phases of play together.

"We need to get back to the drawing board and go again.

"We've not become a bad team overnight. We weren't happy with how we played or performance, we've got to look at it and look at ways of countering how Huddersfield did us.

"From our point of view it wasn't good enough."