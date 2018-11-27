Ryan Bennett: Only hard work can get Wolves going again

Nuno's team have earned just one point from their last five matches and suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

There were boos at half-time and full-time from a frustrated fanbase.

And ever-present centre-half Bennett said: "It's the first rocky patch we've had since I've been here.

"We knew it was going to be tough at the start of the season and now we're at a stage where we need to try to put things right.

"We worked hard during the international break and we'll continue doing that to get things right as quickly as we can. We'll keep working hard and doing what we believe in - that will see us through."

Wolves travel to Cardiff on Friday night searching for their first victory since October 6.

Bennett added: "We'll reassess and talk, we need to put things right.

"We found it tough on Sunday, I think everyone could see that.

"It was tough. I think I'd go as far as to say it's one of the toughest games that I've been involved with since I've been here.

"Nothing went for us - our passing wasn't there; nothing we tried to do came off and we were giving the ball away in areas that we can't afford to.

"We didn't have the fluidity we normally do - we didn't deserve anything from the game and that's really tough to take.

"On reflection of the game we didn't deserve much, we need to go away and put it right.

"The Arsenal game, the Brighton game, there'll been places in those games where we've dominated and should have got the points. Against Huddersfield that wasn't the case.

"We need to put things right as quickly as we can. Days like that are tough to take, whatever league you're in."