Wolves fans shell-shocked following disappointing defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the shocking 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield at Molineux.

Huddersfield took an early lead when Aaron Mooy sidefooted home from 18 yards and Wolves barely created a chance in a dreadful first half.

Wolves 0 Huddersfield 2 - Fans frustrated at awful display

Raul Jimenez's header was cleared off the line after the break and soon after Mooy's free kick sealed the points on a miserable day for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

