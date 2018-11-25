Wolves fans shell-shocked following disappointing defeat - WATCH

Huddersfield took an early lead when Aaron Mooy sidefooted home from 18 yards and Wolves barely created a chance in a dreadful first half.

Wolves 0 Huddersfield 2 - Fans frustrated at awful display

Raul Jimenez's header was cleared off the line after the break and soon after Mooy's free kick sealed the points on a miserable day for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.