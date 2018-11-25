Advertising
Wolves fans shell-shocked following disappointing defeat - WATCH
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the shocking 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield at Molineux.
Huddersfield took an early lead when Aaron Mooy sidefooted home from 18 yards and Wolves barely created a chance in a dreadful first half.
Raul Jimenez's header was cleared off the line after the break and soon after Mooy's free kick sealed the points on a miserable day for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.
