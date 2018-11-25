Nuno: Wolves fans deserve better

The hosts fell behind to an Aaron Mooy strike after just six minutes, and they never really recovered from it on a bitterly cold afternoon at Molineux.

Wolves only carved out a couple of chances throughout the game, with Mooy beating keeper Rui Patricio with a free kick 17 minutes from time to secure the win for the Terriers.

It is now five games without a victory for Nuno's men, and the boss admitted every member of his side made mistakes on an afternoon to forgot.

He said: "I am very disappointed for everybody, for us, for the fans, they deserved a better performance and a better game than today.

"We were very bad, very bad. We played very bad and when you play bad you loose.

"Everybody made mistakes. We didn't have the ball, when we did have it we lost the ball, we rushed ourselves, we were not compact and too far away from each other.

"Credit to Huddersfield, they pressed us very well and deserved to win the game."

Chances were few and far between the throughout the first period, however in the second period the home side had two key opportunities to get back in the game.

Raul Jimenez's header from an Adama Traore's cross was hooked off the line, before the striker spurned a superb opportunity after going clean through on goal.

The Wolves chief admitted he was frustrated at his sides lack of chances in front of goal, and equally as disappointed in the manner of the goals they shipped at the other end.

He added: "I was disappointed at the way we conceded, and we didn't create many.

"There was only one moment, option for us to score.

"We were too far away from each other on the pitch. Defensively and offensively they have to keep close to each other.

"We were bad. We had a game plan but maybe it wasn't the best one."