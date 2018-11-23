Wolves paying towards Fulham ticket cost

The club are knocking £5 off the price, meaning tickets now cost £25 for adults and £20 for concessions.

The match was moved to a 12.30pm kick off by Sky Sports. It was originally scheduled for 3pm.

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple said: "We are always looking at ways we can thank our fans for their continued support and we hope this small gesture can help make the Boxing Day trip to London more affordable for supporters and families.

"Our home and away support has been as outstanding as ever this season and I have absolutely no doubt that our fans will travel in great numbers to Fulham despite it falling on Boxing Day and being broadcast live on television."