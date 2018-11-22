Wolves stars offered bumper £12m bonus for European qualification

That is what the Old Gold and Black hierarchy have offered Nuno Espirito Santo’s for a top seven finish.

The Old Gold and Black hierarchy have also reportedly agreed the squad will share a £10m bonus if they finish 10th in the Premier League or a £3m bonus for 17th.

A £12m pot would be worth around £650,000 to each player.

The bonus scheme, revealed by the Daily Mail, shows the ambition of Wolves’ Chinese billionaire owners Fosun.

Fosun want Wolves to reach Europe in the next few seasons and have offered a cash reward to help push for qualification this year.

The ambitious Chinese owners took over Wolves in 2016 and set a 10 year plan for catapulting the Wanderers to the elite of European football.

They handed the reins to Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017 and he led them back to the Premier League in his first season in charge by winning the Championship.

So far this season Wolves have impressed and shown the quality they have in their ranks by pulling off some notable results.

The bonus scheme offered to the players is not uncommon in the Premier League given the income clubs generate from broadcast deals and other avenues like merchandise and ticket sales.

But the Wolves structure is highly unusual - which is shown when compared to Cardiff City, who has offered their players £10m simply for avoiding relegation, according to reports.

Amongst them were 1-1 draws against Premier League big boys Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Fosun’s ambitions has also been demonstrated through their spending in the transfer market.

Since taking over two years ago, they have broken Wolves’ transfer record four times by snapping up the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro (£7m), Helder Costa (£13m), Ruben Neves (£15m) and Adama Traore (£18m).