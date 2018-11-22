John Ruddy: Energised Wolves ready to go again

Wolves face struggling Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in their next two matches ahead of the busiest month of the season, with six games due to be played in December.

As the international break draws to a close, Ruddy wants Wolves to approach their next games in the same manner they did at the Emirates when claiming a point against Arsenal.

“We’ve got renewed energy going into the next batch of fixtures now, up to Christmas and the New Year,” Ruddy told the Express & Star. “We’ve only got a small squad but I think everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“As soon as that happens, as soon as people realise you have to keep fighting, keep working and keep encouraging and making other people better as you go along, then it helps us all.

“We’ve got two big fixtures coming up, we look forward to those two and if we can take what we did against Arsenal into those two games then we should be fine.

Tim Spiers interviews Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy

“As a club the season has gone really well. We hit a poor patch of form recently in terms of one point in four games, but we had a fantastic performance at Arsenal and deserved to win.”

Ruddy has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with Portugal international Rui Patricio preferred in goal.

The experienced 32-year-old said he’ll keep his standards high in training as he waits for his chance.

“For me now it’s about making sure my standards are the same as they always have been throughout my career and I’m training well and bringing the best out of other people in training,” he added.

“And then just being patient and waiting for my opportunity.

“I’ve played two games this year, kept two clean sheets and we were unlucky to go out on penalties (against Leicester).

“We’ll see what the New Year holds. The FA Cup is round the corner so hopefully I can get in there. If I have to be patient, so be it.”