Wolves would need to spend £50m on striker – Don Goodman

It's no secret that Wolves have struggled for goals this season. They've netted 12 times in 12 games, with only four other teams scoring fewer so far.

Former Wolves number nine Don Goodman believes the club would have to spend £50million to bring in a player with Raul Jimenez's attributes who is also a prolific goalscorer.

"You may buy a striker who can take advantage of the chances Wolves create but I don’t think there are many out there who give you what Raul Jimenez gives you in terms of mobility and holding the ball up.

"Finding a striker that does that and carries a goalscoring threat, you’re talking about a £50m, £60m, £70m striker like Edin Dzeko.

"It’s a bit of a conundrum for Nuno. They’ve got a plethora of mobile brilliant players in those forward areas that can turn defence into attack in a blink of an eye.

"I would say of all of them only Ivan Cavaleiro, when he gets opportunities in front of goal, looks to me like he won’t panic and will make the right decision."

Diogo Jota and Helder Costa have failed to find the net so far this season, while Adama Traore has netted once back in August.

Goodman believes one goal could set them off on a run.

"I believe Nuno will have faith in the players he has there," Goodman added.

"And it’s incredible how one goal turns into a little run of goalscoring form. That’s all they need.

"It’s all about making the right decision, a little bit of work on the training ground may help, but I think you’ve either got that natural instinct or you haven’t.

"The issue is, if you replaced those players with others, you may get someone who can stick the ball in the back of the net, but you may lose other aspects of play they have."