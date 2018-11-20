Ruben Neves set for early Wolves return

Neves played the full 90 minutes when Portugal became the first team to book their spot at next summer's Nations League finals on Saturday.

Fernando Santos' team drew 0-0 with Italy in the San Siro, with Wolves keeper Rui Patricio also playing in the match.

Neves, who earned his ninth cap, was booked during the game and therefore misses Portugal's final Nations League match against Poland tomorrow night.

Reports in Portugal say the 21-year-old has been sent back to Compton Park, rather than being kept in the squad.

England and Switzerland have since joined Portugal in the Nations League finals and either France or the Netherlands will complete the line-up.

The semi-finals and then a final and a third-placed play-off take place between June 5 and 9. Portugal is hosting the mini tournament.

Joao Moutinho, who hasn't featured during the Nations League qualifying campaign, and Helder Costa, who won a first call-up last month and scored on his debut in a friendly against Scotland, will hope to be involved.