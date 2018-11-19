Wolves sweat on Jonny Castro Otto injury

The 24-year-old Atletico Madrid loanee suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in his right knee, the Spanish FA said. He was forced off the field 51 minutes into Spain's 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia on Sunday night.

Otto will now face an MRI scan before knowing the extent of the injury.

However with Matt Doherty missing Ireland's matches during the international break, in a worst case scenario Wolves would be without both their first-choice ever-present wing-backs for the visit of Huddersfield Town next Sunday.

Doherty was ruled out of Ireland's double-header with a facial injury and it's not yet known if he'll be fit for the Molineux clash.

As for Otto, medial collateral ligament injuries tend to lead to an absence of a few weeks.

Spain said tonight: "The intentional Jonny Otto suffered an injury in the right knee.

"The pain is localised on the internal side and the picture is compatible with a medial collateral ligament lesion that, although it is still to be defined, could be a grade II-III, MRI will be performed for diagnostic confirmation and other lesions will be ruled out,"

Ruben Vinagre is the obvious choice to replace Otto at left wing-back if he does face a spell on the sidelines.

Wolves are short of natural options at right wing-back – centre-half Ryan Bennett and forward Adama Traore have played there before, while Dominic Iorfa is currently training with the Under-23s.