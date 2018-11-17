Bennett urges Wolves: Let’s go on the front foot

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face two strugglers in the next two weeks – Huddersfield Town at home a week tomorrow before a trip to Cardiff City the following Friday.

The Terriers and the Bluebirds are 18th and 19th in the table respectively. And Bennett said: “There are two massive games coming up and we need to put our stamp on those games like we have done recently, but go and get the points.

“We’re going to go out there and attack teams, not just survive. We’re 12 games in and we haven’t changed, it was the same last year. We’ll keep doing what we do.”

Wolves are 11th in the table after a positive start to life back in the Premier League. Bennett says they could be even higher.

“It’s a tough one, it’s a good position but it could have been better,” he added.

“With some games we’ve had and some chances we’ve had we haven’t really put paid to it.

“But some of the games we did win, maybe we were lucky as well.

“It evens itself out throughout the season but the most important thing is we’re playing well and having a right go.

“If we continue that we’ll be doing very well by the end of the season.

“There’s ambition at this club, everyone can see it, it’s important we carry it on.”

Wolves picked up an impressive point at Arsenal last weekend.

Bennett wants them to reproduce their Emirates defensive performance in the coming games.

“I enjoyed it,” he added. “We spoke a bit before, with last week we analysed what we didn’t do well.

“We looked at the previous games we’d played against the likes of Man City and the way we had to defend on those days, we had to go back to that – and at Arsenal I think we did, players covering each other so that if someone wasn’t there, someone else filled in. It’s important we take that for the rest of the season.”