Ryan Bennett only seeing positives at Wolves

Wolves are 11th in the table after a positive start to life back in the Premier League.

Bennett has been one of the shining lights of the season so far, with the 28-year-old a dependable ever-present at centre half.

The ex-Norwich man thinks Wolves are in a great place – and he's excited to see its long-term future unfold, whether he's at Molineux or not.

"This is the start of the football club pushing forward," he told the Express & Star.

"It started last year and it's a progression.

"It takes time, it's only the start and it takes a long time for these things to happen.

"Maybe in future seasons, it'll keep coming. The club's in a really good place at the minute – I'm excited to be part of it and I''ll be excited to see the future when I've maybe moved on."

Wolves are without a game until they take on Huddersfield Town at Molineux a week on Sunday.

No fewer than 10 first-team players are away with their countries during the international break and Bennett said that was a frustration.

"I hate it, personally," he said of the break. "We've got a lot of internationals so there are a lot of players missing, it's hard to work on anything without the numbers we normally have, shape etc.

"They go away and work on their own things with the national teams, it's difficult, you're working hard with nothing really at the end of it.

"When the boys come back next Thursday or whenever it is, you get that buzz back and you're working towards something at the end of the week.

"Sometimes it's nice to have the weekend free, but it's tough work with nothing at the end of it."

Bennett was part of an impressive defensive display at the Emirates on Sunday, when Wolves very nearly beat Arsenal.

The Gunners needed an 86th minute equaliser to peg Nuno Espirito Santo's team back.

Bennett said of the game: "We were definitely disappointed.

"The Tottenham game was a very different disappointment but at Arsenal we bounced back with a good performance.

"You need to take your chances. To get a point at the Emirates isn't an easy thing to do but the overriding feeling was we should have taken three, which would have been massive for us.

"The second half was a bit different with a change of shape for them, which made a difference to the way we played.

"In the first half we went out to attack them, we were aggressive, full back versus full back.

"The amount of work we did to get the lead was good and then we dug deep in the second half.

"You can see the goal is from an over-hit cross. We've had chances and it's a feeling if disappointment, but that's a good thing if you come away from the Emirates feeling like that.

"Hopefully it stands us in good stead in the coming games."