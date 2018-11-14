Wolves could oppose £5m Richard Scudamore gift

It's believed that club bosses want further discussion around the controversial proposal, which will be voted on tomorrow.

In a meeting earlier this week Scudamore's friend, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, proposed that all 20 clubs hand over £250,000 to total a £5m leaving present for Scudamore, who is reportedly paid £2.5m a year.

Wolves could vote against the motion but would like further talks first.

If 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs agree with the proposal, it will be passed tomorrow.

Scudamore is leaving next month after 19 years with the organisation, with Susanna Dinnage set to become the new chief executive.

Wolves have only just regained their Premier League status after six years out of the top flight.