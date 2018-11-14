Premier League clubs including Wolves asked to pay £250,000 toward Richard Scudamore leaving gift

In a meeting held earlier this week, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck - a close friend of Scudamore, made the request to provide a £5m gift for 59-year-old, who is leaving after 19 years involved in the organisation. It's reported that Scudamore earns £2.5m per season.

Wolves have been asked to provide a share of the £5m gift, in the shape of £250,000, along with every other team currently based in the English top flight.

Wolves only regained their Premier League status this season, having won the Championship title in a remarkable 2017/18 campaign.

This will be their fifth season in the top flight during the time in which the Scudamore has been involved in the league.

He will be replaced by Susanna Dinnage, a move confirmed by the Premier League on Tuesday.

Currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet brand, Dinnage will start at the Premier League early in the new year.

She joined Discovery in 2009 and previously ran its British and Irish operation, which included responsibility for Eurosport.

In a statement, Dinnage said: "I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role. The Premier League means so much to so many people.

"It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organisation is a great privilege. With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come."