Conor Coady: We’ve set our standard now at Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a fantastic performance at the Emirates.

They were four minutes away from completing a famous win but were denied by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s late equaliser.

Captain Coady said: “There was courage in the performance but we’re disappointed not to win. To go to The Emirates and play how we have, with the mentality, it’s disappointing.

“I’m sure we’ll look back on it this week and say we’ve played well. Everyone knows how we want to perform as a team and I think we did that – we created chances and defended really well. To concede off a cross is disappointing from our point of view.

“You get beat a couple of games and people are asking if we’re going to change this or that, but we only know one way of playing.

“We worked on it last year and we got better at it and that’s the objective this year.

“It doesn’t matter where we’re playing; the Emirates, Anfield, Old Trafford, they’re big stadiums and we have to show our character.

“A couple of the boys said after the Spurs game we needed to show our character and we did that.”

Wolves go into the international break in 11th place with games against lowly Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City to come next.

Coady knows that if Wolves reproduce their Emirates display in the coming weeks and months, they’ll win far more than they lose.

“At the Emirates we set a standard of how we want to play and perform,” the 25-year-old added. “That’s how we want to do things, that’s how we want to perform.

“When you’re at a club like this you need to develop every day, as the gaffer has said plenty of times before. It’s about improvement on a daily basis.

“Up to now we’ve been good, it’s probably a good point but we’re disappointed not to win. It’s great being part of this team, we’ve got some fantastic defenders and talent going forward.”