Steve Bull: Adama Traore is super quick

I thought Tony Daley was quick, but jeez this guy is super-quick.

But it is not just about his pace though that makes him a cracking footballer. Traore has got a lot of attributes to his game, like his dribbling and crossing.

About halfway into the second half against West Ham I thought it would go to a draw – or it would need something special to win the game.

And that is what happened. Traore sprinted 80 yards down the pitch into space before scoring with a great finish.

It was a cracking goal for him on a personal level as well because so far he has only been on the sidelines. Now he will be knocking on Nuno’s door saying ‘I want to play the full 90 minutes’.

It was also good to see Bonatini with the assist because he has been on the sidelines too. That will give him a boost. Bonatini, Boly and every individual is growing more in strength every time they play. You could see that at West Ham.

It was a cracking game to watch where the whole team got stuck in right from the first kick and gave it their all.

And the people on the sidelines haven’t spat their dummies out, but said ‘If I play a bit part I will come on and do a job for you’.

These three points against West Ham will obviously give us a boost for the season ahead. I said last week we needed three points. If we didn’t win I think the players would have been licking their wounds, but now they can go away for two weeks, relax and come back refreshed from international duty.

It is great to see 10 of our players have been called up for their countries. In the past we have had the likes of Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott – now most are Portuguese, but they are still in a Wolves shirt.

That international experience will add another dimension to their game. You are always learning as a footballer and they will be able to learn from world-class players around them, and come back more experienced than when they left. I just hope they come back injury free.