Danny Batth will be missed say Wolves team mates

Batth has left Molineux to join Tony Pulis’s Middlesbrough in the Championship on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old is not in boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and had not featured in a first-team squad this season.

Conor Coady will skipper the team this season in Batth’s absence and the centre-half said it couldn’t be underestimated what the Brierley Hill-born defender had done for Wolves.

“He’s a special fella, he really is,” Coady said. “He’s been special for myself but also for this football club.

“He’s led Wolves for years when the club was at its lowest really and he brought it back up.

“As a captain he’s been absolutely sensational – he’ll be missed by the club and the lads.

“I hope he goes there and has a fantastic season with Middlesbrough.

“We’ve all wished him well, all the boys have texted him and rang him.

“As a servant to this football club he’s been absolutely magnificent. It can’t be underestimated, what he’s done.”

Batth will look to win successive Championship celebrations at Boro, who have adopted a three-man defence this season.

Fellow centre-half Kortney Hause played many times alongside Batth.

The 23-year-old paid tribute to his ‘big brother’.

“He’ll be missed by the players,” Hause said. “He’s the best captain I’ve had in my short career.

“He was like a big brother to me personally, he helped me a lot when I broke into the team. He’s an all-round good guy, on behalf of all the players we wish him the best.”

Meanwhile the man himself says he hopes to draw on his experience to help Boro’s promotion push.

Batth said yesterday: “I think I’ve got good experience now. I’ve played a number of games and captained Wolves for a long time.”

“Hopefully I can add to an already experienced dressing room we’ve got here at Middlesbrough, fit in and enjoy it.”