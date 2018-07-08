Wolves pre-season in Switzerland: Express and Star duo fly out for action-packed week

Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah will be our men on the inside as Nuno's men continue their preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The boys travel out this morning and will bringing you regular updates throughout the week.

Look out for daily video reports, exclusive player interviews, transfer gossip and the much anticipated return of the E&S Wolves podcast.

They will also provide full coverage of Wolves' clashes with Basel on Tuesday July 10 (kick off 5pm UK) and BSC Young Boys on July 14 (kick off 2pm UK) in the Uhrencup.

Wolves fans making the journey across to Switzerland will have the chance to get their views across on the games and the season ahead in a series of video features.

The duo will also be penning their popular pre-season diary that will be available online every morning from 6am.

What a time to be a wolf! Make sure you stick with us all week for your one stop shop of everything Wolves!