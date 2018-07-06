Wolves launch club record bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

It's thought the Ukrainian has been made available by City boss Pep Guardiola despite breaking into the first team squad at the Etihad last season.

Zinchenko made 14 appearances for City last year, with his debut coming against Wolves when Nuno Espirito Santo's team took the runaway Premier League champions all the way to penalties.

At aged 21, the highly-rated Zinchenko fits the preferred Wolves mould in terms of age and potential ability.

If the deal went ahead it would break the club transfer record, currently set at the £15.8m spent on Ruben Neves last summer. Wolves have broken their transfer record three times in two years.

Barry Douglas starred for Wolves at left wing back last season laying on 14 assists and Ruben Vinagre has just been snapped up on a permanent deal, although it's expected the Portuguese youth international will move out on loan.

The pacey left-footed Zinchenko arrived at City as an attacking midfielder in 2016 but was converted to a left back by Guardiola and filled in due to injuries to Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

He played eight times in the Premier League and also featured in a last-16 Champions League tie against Basel.

Zinchenko has been capped 17 times by Ukraine and moved to City from Russian side FC Ufa for around £1.5m, after progressing through the youth ranks at Shaktar Donetsk.

He was loaned out to PSV Eindhoven in 2016/17, playing 16 times.

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple suggested last night that Wolves aren't far from completing their transfer business for the summer, saying "I don't think we've got a huge amount to do" with a small number of key positions being targeted.

Wolves have signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio and striker Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica, while taking up permanent options on Vinagre, Willy Boly, Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini.