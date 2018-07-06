Wolves kit sales hit by delay

The kit – which was launched last month and got its public unveiling on the Mander Centre on Wednesday night – was due to go on sale to fans on Friday morning at 9am.

However Wolves announced at 10.10pm on Thursday night that the sales had been delayed 'due to the high volume of shirts pre-ordered', leading to an issue with production of the kit.

Only fans who have pre-ordered a home kit can pick it up on Saturday morning from 9am. No kit will go on general sale and junior shirts which have been pre-ordered won't be sent out until next week.

And the launch of the new white away kit – due to be on sale from next Thursday – could also now be delayed.

Wolves said: "Regrettably, there will be no stock for general sale at this time, however supporters will be kept updated as to when general sale replica kit will be available, which should be early next week.

"All pre-ordered adult shirts where home delivery has been selected will be dispatched on Friday July 6 by either first class or special delivery option, as selected. Any shorts and socks ordered will also be dispatched at this point.

"There is a minor delay with the delivery of junior shirts, and as a result these will not be available to fulfil pre-orders, or go on general sale this weekend. It is anticipated that junior stock will arrive next week, with supporters kept updated as more information becomes available.

"The new Megastore will have the full range of training wear available for general sale on Saturday when it reopens.

"As a result of the delay of home shirts, the away kit launch scheduled for July 12 may also be delayed, but supporters will be kept updated via wolves.co.uk.

"Wolves thanks supporters for their patience and understanding, and can reassure fans that everything is being done to ensure the smooth and timely resolution of this issue."