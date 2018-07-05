Not much transfer business to do at Wolves

Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Benfica striker Raul Jimenez are Wolves' two new additions this summer, while loanees from last season Diogo Jota, Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre have been snapped up on permanent deals.

That constitutes an outlay of around £35million and Wolves' first team squad is similar in size to last year.

When asked if there was a lot more work to do this summer, Dalrymple told the Express & Star: "No, never say never but I don't think we've got a huge amount to do.

"As it was last year, it'll be targeted in specific (areas).

"We'll have a clear idea in terms of a positionally but (also) the characteristic and the type of player we want, if we can get those people in the door obviously we'll make a move for that.

"I'm not speaking for him but Nuno's got a pretty clear idea in terms of the size of the group and the squad he wants to work with, as he did last year.

"The quicker we can get to that level the better, because that means that's the group he's working with over the course of pre-season and going into next year."

The likes of Jota, Boly and Neves were initially brought in last summer with the intention they would be good enough to make the step up to the top flight.

Dalrymple reiterated there isn't likely to be much of a turnover between now and the August 9 transfer deadline.

"I don't believe so, I wouldn't want to commit one way of the other but as we said last year we're building a squad last year that we felt was going to be strong enough to take us forward without too many wholesale changes.

"I believe that's probably the case now and we'll be looking in specific areas to strengthen on the proviso we can get those players in."