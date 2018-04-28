Menu

Wolves ay we! Fans reach fever pitch to cheer Nuno's champions outside Molineux - PICTURES and VIDEO

By Nathan Judah | Published:

Wolves fans created a memorable guard of honour for Nuno and his players outside Molineux.

Smoke fills the air outside the Billy Wright stand

Thousands of fans gathered for up to an hour before the team coach arrived to a thrilling atmosphere at around 1pm.

Smoke filled the air as the throng made for Molineux for a mass celebration.

CHECK out pictures from Molineux

Iconic scenes outside Molineux

These fans showed their support for Nuno

Wolves fan AJ Elwell, aged 9

Fans try to get a view of the celebrations from any angle

Fans were enjoying the party

The team coach arrives through a haze of smoke

All smiles - Wolves fans enjoy the day

Wolves fans enjoy the day

Some of the flags laid out in Molineux

Fan Rose Mason of Dudley

Smoke fills the air

Jubilant crowds enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Thousands of fans arrived outside Molineux

Fans of all ages enjoyed the atmosphere

Flags lined up inside Molineux ahead of kick off

Wolves players step off the team coach into the stunning scene

Wolves fans gathered in their dozens to welcome the players

Matt Bowering and son Grayson Bowering, aged 4

Fans celebrating the title success

Fans Harry Mansell and Pat Mason, both of Wolverhampton

Fans young and old cheered their heroes as they emerged from the team coach ahead of the game with Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a day of celebrations with Wolves capping their promotion to the Premier League by lifting The Championship trophy after the final whistle.

WATCH the amazing support for the Wolves players and Nuno

Fans greet Wolves team coach at Molineux as Championship Champions
Wolves Football Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

