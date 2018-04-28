Advertising
Wolves ay we! Fans reach fever pitch to cheer Nuno's champions outside Molineux - PICTURES and VIDEO
Wolves fans created a memorable guard of honour for Nuno and his players outside Molineux.
Thousands of fans gathered for up to an hour before the team coach arrived to a thrilling atmosphere at around 1pm.
Smoke filled the air as the throng made for Molineux for a mass celebration.
CHECK out pictures from Molineux
Fans young and old cheered their heroes as they emerged from the team coach ahead of the game with Sheffield Wednesday.
It was a day of celebrations with Wolves capping their promotion to the Premier League by lifting The Championship trophy after the final whistle.
WATCH the amazing support for the Wolves players and Nuno
