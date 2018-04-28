Wolves ay we! Fans reach fever pitch to cheer Nuno's champions outside Molineux - PICTURES and VIDEO

Thousands of fans gathered for up to an hour before the team coach arrived to a thrilling atmosphere at around 1pm.

Smoke filled the air as the throng made for Molineux for a mass celebration.

Iconic scenes outside Molineux These fans showed their support for Nuno Wolves fan AJ Elwell, aged 9 Fans try to get a view of the celebrations from any angle Fans were enjoying the party The team coach arrives through a haze of smoke All smiles - Wolves fans enjoy the day Wolves fans enjoy the day Some of the flags laid out in Molineux Fan Rose Mason of Dudley Smoke fills the air Jubilant crowds enjoy the pre-match atmosphere Thousands of fans arrived outside Molineux Fans of all ages enjoyed the atmosphere Flags lined up inside Molineux ahead of kick off Wolves players step off the team coach into the stunning scene Wolves fans gathered in their dozens to welcome the players Matt Bowering and son Grayson Bowering, aged 4 Fans celebrating the title success Fans Harry Mansell and Pat Mason, both of Wolverhampton

Fans young and old cheered their heroes as they emerged from the team coach ahead of the game with Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a day of celebrations with Wolves capping their promotion to the Premier League by lifting The Championship trophy after the final whistle.

