We are the champions! Wolves fans join Nuno's stars to celebrate title triumph - PICTURES
Wolves fans can dream of lighting up the Premier League after Nuno's team lifted the Championship trophy.
Fans cheered 'Hi ho Wolverhampton' for the final time at Molineux as a Championship team as the party carried on long into the night.
In truth the party was already well under way as thousands of joyous fans paved the Waterloo Road with old gold and black ahead of kick-off.
Smoke billowed in sight of the statue dedicated to Wolves legend Billy Wright as iconic scenes created images to live long in the memory.
Huge cheers greeted Nuno's team as they emerged from the coach prior to kick-off.
And with thousands of flags placed on seats inside the ground, emotions run high for the Molineux faithful.
Carl Ikeme also provided a touching video message shown on the big screens.
The match, a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, was almost irrelevant as the feel-good factor enveloped the day.
And flames burst up into the sky as the side lifted the Championship trophy in front of delighted fans at the final whistle.
