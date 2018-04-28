Menu

We are the champions! Wolves fans join Nuno's stars to celebrate title triumph - PICTURES

Wolves |

Wolves fans can dream of lighting up the Premier League after Nuno's team lifted the Championship trophy.

Wolves players celebrate lifting the Championship trophy. (© AMA/Robbie Jay Barratt)

Fans cheered 'Hi ho Wolverhampton' for the final time at Molineux as a Championship team as the party carried on long into the night.

In truth the party was already well under way as thousands of joyous fans paved the Waterloo Road with old gold and black ahead of kick-off.

Smoke billowed in sight of the statue dedicated to Wolves legend Billy Wright as iconic scenes created images to live long in the memory.

We are the champions! Wolves celebrate at Molineux (© AMA/Robbie Jay Barratt)

Huge cheers greeted Nuno's team as they emerged from the coach prior to kick-off.

And with thousands of flags placed on seats inside the ground, emotions run high for the Molineux faithful.

Carl Ikeme also provided a touching video message shown on the big screens.

The match, a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, was almost irrelevant as the feel-good factor enveloped the day.

And flames burst up into the sky as the side lifted the Championship trophy in front of delighted fans at the final whistle.

PICTURES from the celebrations

These fans wanted to show their support for Nuno

'We're on our way back'

Wolves fans celebrate

Wolves ay we

Wolves with the Championship trophy

Wolves with the Championship trophy

Wolves with the Championship trophy

Out of darkness cometh light - Wolves lift the Championship trophy

Celebrations are under way

The celebrations in full swing

Conor Coady and Danny Batth

Nuno celebrates

Jeff Shi

Danny Batth celebrates

John Ruddy celebrates with his family

Nuno flying high

Wolves celebrates winning the Championship

Wolves celebrates winning the Championship

