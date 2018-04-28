We are the champions! Wolves fans join Nuno's stars to celebrate title triumph - PICTURES

Fans cheered 'Hi ho Wolverhampton' for the final time at Molineux as a Championship team as the party carried on long into the night.

In truth the party was already well under way as thousands of joyous fans paved the Waterloo Road with old gold and black ahead of kick-off.

Smoke billowed in sight of the statue dedicated to Wolves legend Billy Wright as iconic scenes created images to live long in the memory.

We are the champions! Wolves celebrate at Molineux (© AMA/Robbie Jay Barratt)

Huge cheers greeted Nuno's team as they emerged from the coach prior to kick-off.

And with thousands of flags placed on seats inside the ground, emotions run high for the Molineux faithful.

Carl Ikeme also provided a touching video message shown on the big screens.

Advertising

The match, a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, was almost irrelevant as the feel-good factor enveloped the day.

And flames burst up into the sky as the side lifted the Championship trophy in front of delighted fans at the final whistle.

PICTURES from the celebrations

These fans wanted to show their support for Nuno 'We're on our way back' Wolves fans celebrate Wolves ay we Wolves with the Championship trophy Wolves with the Championship trophy Wolves with the Championship trophy Out of darkness cometh light - Wolves lift the Championship trophy Celebrations are under way The celebrations in full swing Conor Coady and Danny Batth Nuno celebrates Jeff Shi Danny Batth celebrates John Ruddy celebrates with his family Nuno flying high Wolves celebrates winning the Championship Wolves celebrates winning the Championship

Advertising

More coverage from the Express & Star