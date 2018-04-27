Open top bus and West Park party for Wolves promotion celebrations

And tens of thousands of fans will then welcome their heroes in a huge free party in West Park.

Wolves are back in the Premier League after a six-year absence and club and council officials have been locked in talks as to how to mark the momentous achievement of Nuno Espirito Santo and his players.

The celebrations will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

The day will begin with a private civic reception for the players and staff hosted by the deputy mayor.

After that, two open top buses carrying the players and staff will set off from by Wolverhampton Art Gallery on Lichfield Street at noon.

Supporters will be able to line the route as the buses travel down Lichfield Street, through Queen Square, down Darlington Street, turning into Waterloo Road, across the Ring Road, turning into Newhampton Road East, Lansdowne Road and along Park Road East.

Nuno and the team will then head to West Park where up to 30,000 fans can greet their heroes, with the head coach and players set to address the crowd and show off the Championship trophy.

The celebrations will continue through the afternoon with music and a fun fair.

Advertising

Fans who want to go to West Park will have to arrive by 11.30am before the bus sets off, so supporters are advised they have to choose to either attend the street parade or the West Park party, which will be shown on a large screen in Queen Square for those who don't attend.

Tickets for the West Park event are free and limited to four per person. Ticket details will be released via Wolves and the council on Monday.

Wolves last held an open top bus tour in 2003 when they won promotion via the play offs

Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple said: “We are really looking forward to what will be a fantastic day of celebration for the city of Wolverhampton, and everybody who has played a part in this magnificent season.

Advertising

“Nuno and the squad have a real desire to thank you for the support they have received throughout the season, so thanks goes to everyone involved who has made this event possible.

“Promotion to the Premier League has been a real team effort, and there seems no more fitting way to celebrate it than together, as one city.”

Keith Ireland, managing director of City of Wolverhampton Council, added: “The council recognises that Wolves outstanding season and return to the top flight is an enormous achievement not only for the amazing Wolves fans, but for the entire city.

“We have been working closely with the club, with the support of West Midlands Police, to organise a promotion party which the whole city can enjoy and hope as many people as possible come out to show their pride in Wolves with a sea of gold and black.”