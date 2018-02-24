Wolves' Conor Coady backs Benik Afobe to hit the goal trail

Afobe, 25, scored 23 goals in 48 appearances during his first spell at Molineux.

He has failed to the net in five matches going into today’s trip to Fulham, though.

Wolves fans are yet to see the best of Afobe since returning on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season, but Coady believes they soon will and said: “We all know how good Benik is.

“We saw that in his first spell here, he can score goals for fun – that’s the type of player he is.

“He gets himself into some fantastic positions, and that’s the most important thing.

“You’ve seen the chances in the games he has come on and played, he’s getting into those positions and creating chances for himself.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before one goes in for him.

“That will happen because he is a top, top footballer and we’re really made up to have him here.”

Fellow striker Leo Bonatini has also been on a barren run recently.

He has gone 13 outings without scoring ahead of the Craven Cottage Clash and Coady feels the Brazilian will soon come good again as well.

“Leo’s the same and his attitude has been first class since he’s come here,” he said.

“The way he’s embedded into the club, coming in from a different country – like so many of the boys have done – really has been first class.

“His attitude is superb and it’s only a matter of time for someone like him as well. We’ve seen the goals he has scored already – he scores all types of goals.

“As long as he keeps working hard and getting himself in those positions, hopefully it’ll come.”

And on this evening’s encounter at Fulham, Coady added: “It’s a massive game and one we’re all looking forward to.

“Fulham are in good form, playing well, and so are we. It’s an exciting game.”