Morgan Gibbs-White has real promise, says Wolves boss Nuno

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 18, has impressed as a substitute over the past couple of weeks.

An integral part of the World Cup-winning England Under-17s last summer, he has come on leaps and bounds over the past year and Nuno said: “Morgan is a young talent.

“Young players like that, we should be looking at them in a different way.

“It’s a long process of learning and he’s adapting to the high competition. We expect him to keep developing.

“He’s skilled and there’s no doubt we are speaking about a player who can be a very good footballer. It’s about him paying attention to all the things he can learn – not only from the technical staff, but also his team-mates.”

Nuno added: “He’s a world champion, don’t forget that.”

And prior to today’s game at Fulham, Nuno said of Gibbs-White’s chances of starting games: “All the players in the squad have the same chances as long as they’re available, and fit.”

Wolves were going into today’s game without Ruben Neves, who is also suspended for the game against Reading next weekend.

Gibbs-White, from Stafford, is an outside bet to replace him in the side. Alfred N’Diaye and and Romain Saiss are the other central midfield options

“We trust in them completely and know the performance will be there. It’s a belief in all of the players,” said Nuno.

Looking ahead to the game at Craven Cottage, Nuno added: “We have to go on and the best way to go on is to organise yourselves and, as we always do, train hard and prepare well.

“It is the best way to work – to analyse and see where the mistake is.

“It is going to be a tough game, and a good game of football.

“It’s good teams, good players. Fulham are in a good momentum and we want to bounce back from a draw.

“All the ingredients are there for a good game.”