Nuno: Wolves need to bounce back

Wolves travel to Sheffield Wednesday tonight looking to increase their lead at the top of the Championship.

With Cardiff and the rest of the chasing pack not playing until Saturday, Wolves can go seven points clear with victory. And if they win keep a clean sheet at the same time Wolves will have won four successive away matches without conceding for the first time in the club's 140-year history.

Nuno said: "It makes things easier when you have good momentum because it gives you confidence.

"But you know this cannot last forever. What we want is to go on and go on and proceed and play good football.

"I’m not so worried about the result – I’m more focused on how we perform.

"As long as we perform well everything will be easier and good for us.

"It’s about the way you bounce back, even from a draw, we have to bounce back.

"Bouncing back is finding new solutions, performing better and playing good football."

Sunderland set up to defend at Molineux and Nuno knows that plenty of other teams will adopt the same stance against the league leaders.

He's expecting a different game tonight but Nuno said persistence would be important to find new solutions.

"It shows a lot of respect for what we’ve been doing this season, a team coming to Molineux and looks for one point," he added.

"It says a lot about us. We will find solutions in the right moments.

"We trained very day to do it. Let’s not look too much ahead – first of all let’s focus on Sheffield. It’s not going to be the same.

"Everybody wants to make our life difficult and hard. It’s up to us to be persistent but never change what we’ve been building. And from day one we wanted to build something."