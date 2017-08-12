Nuno congratulates players after Wolves win at Derby

Goals from Barry Douglas and substitute Ivan Cavaleiro extended Wolves' perfect start to the season after 1-0 wins over Middlesbrough and Yeovil.

Wolves were excellent value for the victory and could have won even more handsomely after spurning several chances.

When asked if he was delighted, the boss said: "No, I'm pleased with the work of the boys.

"I have to congratulate them for the effort they made today. It's a good start but there's still a long way to go and a lot of work to do. But the boys did a fantastic job.

"I try to avoid (talking about) individuals. The boys work very well and did a very good job.

"The spaces were in the Derby team. We should take advantage sooner, but the chances are there, the goals will come."

With three clean sheets in their opening three matches – plus two more in their final two games of pre-season – Wolves' defence looks rock solid.

Nuno added: "From day one we always start from the back because it's important to build a team and be solid, work really hard and be balanced.

"The boys are getting the message. Tomorrow we'll do it again and be ready for a good fight at Hull on Tuesday.

"We have options and still some players who are returning from injuries.

"I think we have everything available, the market is still there, we have to be ready for every situation.

"Our focus is on Tuesday. We should take advantage of (our) talent) but never forget to put the work in."

Despite the excellent first week on the season the Portuguese head coach said Wolves had achieved absolutely nothing yet – but wasn't surprised with his team's great start.

"It's not done yet," he added. "I'm not surprised. From day one the boys knew what we wanted. We never abandoned this idea – this is the process, every day.

"The talent must be combined with a lot of discipline and these boys have the culture to work to get better each day.

"There's nothing to get excited about. We have two weeks gone, it doesn't mean anything."

And the boss made a point of praising the 2,500 fans who were still singing well after the final whistle had blown.

"Just a final word for our fans, they were impressive," he added. "They made it feel like Molineux, coming here and supporting us, singing, it's very important to us so thank you to them."