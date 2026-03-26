West Brom boss James Morrison's joy for old boss and mentor Steve Clarke ahead of Scotland World Cup 'dream'

Albion's head coach is a close associate of Clarke, who he played under for 18 months at The Hawthorns between 2012 and 2013.

The two then worked together in the national set-up for 14 months between 2023 and 2024, which also included the European Championship in Germany.

Morrison, 39, has coached at various levels at The Hawthorns since his retirement as a player in 2019 but now finds himself in the hotseat in the club's desperate fight to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The experienced Clarke, 62, will lead Scotland in this summer's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America after last November's thrilling qualifier success against Denmark.

Morrison is chuffed for his former boss and mentor. He said: "I've got a lot of time for Steve, so I'm really happy he's going to the World Cup because that was his big dream.

"I'll be watching! Obviously I was part of the Euros and that was an unbelievable experience.

"They have got a great bunch. It's part of their strength, the unity in the squad, I'm really happy they can go out and perform.

"Steve is a tactician. I've said previously I've spoken to him in my role here, he's been a big help for me too."

James Morrison in action for Scotland

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has worked wonders to lead Scotland to the World Cup, and has been a big help to Baggies boss James Morrison. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Clarke has leant an ear to Morrison with regular phone calls since the latter was appointed Baggies boss.

The pair enjoyed a brief but successful time together in the Black Country, where the Baggies finished eighth in former Chelsea coach Clarke's single full season in charge.

"He came from a good background, working at Chelsea," Morrison added. "He brought those methods to West Brom. He set a good standard, if you dropped below that, he'd let you know.

"We had a successful season finishing eighth in the Premier League.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times now, he's always at the end of the phone so I'm really appreciative of that. I'd be stupid if I didn't use him with his knowledge of the game."

Darlington-born Morrison won 46 caps for his nation, for whom he qualified through his grandfather, in a nine-year international career. He netted three times, against Wales, twice, and England at Wembley.

The former midfielder admitted not representing his nation in a major tournament was a "regret", particularly as the Scots had an opportunity on a couple of occasions.

James Morrison celebrates with the travelling faithful. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

James Morrison delivers out the orders from the technical area. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

But he was able to live the experience as a coach more recently, where he balanced his role as a coach at Albion with Scotland commitments during international breaks.

He said: "It's one of my regrets actually. We had some close shaves. Slovenia away, Norway at home, there were opportunities for us to reach it but we just didn't get it over the line."

Morrison added of coaching at Euro 2024: "It was a valuable experience for me and something I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

"Going out there, seeing the fans, playing in those stadiums, it was fantastic."

Morrison started his Baggies coaching career at youth level before he was drafted into the first-team ranks initially under Sam Allardyce late in 2020.

'Mozza' left his Scotland role when Clarke reshuffled his staff in the summer of 2024.

"He changed bits of his staff about which was fine, I totally understood it," Morrison said. "You've got to change it up sometimes, with fresh faces and voices.

"I spoke to him last week with certain scenarios and what we can do, he's been a good help."