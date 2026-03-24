West Brom star makes admission about trading in consistent personal displays

Left-back Styles has enjoyed a strong individual campaign while the Baggies have flailed down the wrong end of the Championship table for much of the term.

Styles, who turns 26 on Friday, is a Hungary international and is currently away with his nation prepare for a spring friendly double-header. He has become a firm favourite among supporters for his tigerish displays in his second season at The Hawthorns.

James Morrison's resurgent Baggies have won successive matches for the first time since August in their bid to steer clear of the drop. Styles, who laid on George Campbell's winner at Bristol City on Saturday, would swap personal credit for collective success.

"There's a level of happiness in my performances but obviously I'd like to score more, assist more," Styles told BBC WM.

"If the team's not doing well in general it doesn't really matter.

"You need the team to do well. I want the team to do well. We shouldn't be where we are.

"It's just about us getting out of this, galvanising and getting some more wins."

Only Isaac Price, with 36, has started more league games than Styles' 34 this season.

Morrison's men put four points between themselves and the drop zone with the first away victory in the league since October 1.

George Campbell headed home at the back post from Callum Styles' corner at Ashton Gate. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It was an ideal sign off for the Baggies before the final international break of the campaign.

Morrison has helped transform the club's fortunes this season and a run of back-to-back wins in an unbeaten spell of four games has lifted the Baggies from second-bottom to two places clear.

Bury-born Styles reckons key to the spike in performances and results is a "simplified" game under Morrison. He also referenced players being selected in more natural positions and a "back to basics" approach.

Head coach Morrison has captured headlines for using a retro 4-4-2 formation. The former Scotland international revealed to the Express & Star he spoke with former bosses Tony Pulis, Steve Clark and Tony Mowbray for advice.

Styles said: "I think we've simplified the game under Mozza, we've got players playing in preferred positions and we're going back to the basics.

"Everybody's just focused on performing well and then at the other end we're trying to create chances.

"I think we could've put the game to bed and score two or three, but we're delighted for the clean sheet again for back-to-back clean sheets."

The versatile Styles continued: "We want to get out of this situation as quickly as possible. We should never be down there but we have to win more games and keep this level up to get to safety and then we can have a breather.

Attack-minded Callum Styles has yet to score this season and has said he wants to add more goals to his game. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"But until then we're working hard and have got to win every game we start."

Styles has taken over set-piece duty with Alex Mowatt out of the side and his corner was dispatched by powerful centre-back Campbell at Ashton Gate.

"Importantly we scored first," he said. "When we score first we look like we can then create more chances.

"Obviously we didn't put a second away but when we score first it's natural for a team to come out, they have to score, we then get opportunities when they jump or try to counter.

"We need to keep the focus on scoring first and then a clean sheet helps to build with a point or three."