West Brom finding confidence and threat in their Land of the Giants - boss

Resurgent Albion have developed into a huge threat from dead balls of late and it is the huge frame of some of their regulars leading the way.

None more so than defender George Campbell, the defender who headed in his third goal in six games to earn thee vital points at Bristol City on Saturday with a first away win in the Championship in almost six months.

Boss Morrison admitted he has not tweaked much when it comes to set-pieces, but encouraged his players to attack consistent deliveries in Albion's land of the giants.

"Through a couple of his goals he's gained confidence that he is a threat in the box," Morrison said of Campbell.