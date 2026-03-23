West Brom debrief: Why ending two hoodoos is so critical for momentum as resurgent Baggies discover new weapon

The resurgent Baggies put four points between themselves and the drop zone with the 1-0 Ashton Gate success to sign off for the spring international break.

Here is the latest Albion debrief.

More than one hoodoo banished

Desperate Albion fans had suffered in each of the 172 days since the previous Championship win on the road at Norwich on October 1.

There have been some dark days since with relegation to the third tier becoming a more real prospect almost by the week. There has been last-gasp pain, hammerings and everything in between.

It made it more sweet for the 3,200 travelling Baggies in Bristol.

Even more incredibly, Saturday ended a run of no back-to-back wins dating all the way back to August and the first two weekends of the league season.

The Baggies enjoyed huge celebrations with 3,200 supporters in the away end. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It has been rightly levelled at this squad all season that they lacked what it takes to back up a positive result - be that mental, technical, physical, whatever. Time and again opportunities were squandered. Not now under Morrison.