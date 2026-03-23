Triumphant West Brom boss James Morrison issues clear reminder as break begins

Saturday's crucial 1-0 success at Bristol City made it successive league victories for the first time since the first two weekends of the Championship season in August.

The Ashton Gate triumph in front of 3,200 away fans also ended an excruciating run of almost six months and 15 attempts without a league win away from The Hawthorns as Morrison's resurgent side moved four points clear of the drop.

With seven games remaining after the return from international action, however, Morrison knows the survival mission is far from complete and vowed he and Albion will work 'even harder' to ensure focus.

"Yes, exactly that," Morrison said. "There's still a long way to go.

"You've seen in football that when you get a bit too carried away it can drop you back down quickly.

"So that's up to me, my job to remind the players of that.

"We'll probably have to work a little bit harder, to be honest. I don't want anybody to get carried away.

"That's up to me, to be honest, and I'll look at that day-to-day to see if the standard they set drops and then I will come down on it."

Albion were deserved winners at Bristol City with a vital success ending a near-six month away winning drought in the Championship and moving the Baggies four points clear of the drop. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Morrison had hinted his players would be rewarded with more time off at the beginning of the international break if they could banish the club's away hoodoo with success at mid-table Bristol City.

George Campbell's first-half header proved the difference on a day the Baggies could have won by a greater margin in front of a bumper away end.

The head coach remained coy on his squad's breather, and with some players jetting off for national duties, the Baggies are likely to resume for training a few days into this week.

"The players deserve what they get," Morrison replied. "How I see it is that they deserve it.

"Because they are doing what I'm asking. They are leaving everything on the pitch so they can rest up ready to go again.

"They'll get a few days off."