Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: A phenomenal transformation under James Morrison

James Morrison took on the job of his lifetime when accepting the head coach position until the end of the season and taking on the huge responsibility of leading Albion to safety.

What an incredible transformation he continues to lead.

Saturday's 1-0 victory at Bristol City was a long, long time coming.

The best part of six months, in fact. Indeed, it was 172 days since the travelling Baggies supporters could toast three points on the road in the Championship.

Fifteen fruitless attempts have come and gone under two axed head coaches. Now, under a modern-day club icon, Albion have found themselves.

So much has gone on since the last away win at Norwich on October 1 but all that matters is the here and now and Morrison has stepped forward as the modest and unlikely hero.

The away drought was not the only hoodoo Morrison put a stop to at Ashton Gate, as he also led Albion to back-to-back victories for the first time since August and the opening two weekends of the campaign.

Albion players prior to kick-off at Ashton Gate. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion are more than alive and kicking in this relegation dogfight now.

Suddenly they are the form team, unbeaten in four and, crucially, with back-to-back wins behind them and confidence and momentum in the sails.