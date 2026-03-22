Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Solid and consistent marks after key win with sprinkle of 8s
Albion made it back-to-back wins to go unbeaten in four and further boost their Championship survival hopes.
Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the player ratings after the crucial victory in the relegation dogfight.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Back in the side and responded with a fine and much-needed clean sheet. Only tested with two saves but confident in other aspects. Excellent recovery work on Riis before break.
Return 7
DANNY IMRAY
Not quite at his flying levels from last week but another strong, positive display again. Loves getting forward and unleashing shots. Mostly solid defensively.
Positive 7
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Match-winner with his third goal in six games, he is showing what a threat he can be in the opposition box. Otherwise he defended excellently. Very cool, composed and aggressive.
Match-winner 8
NAT PHILLIPS
Stayed in the side after fine return last time and built on it here. Bits of loose distribution early on but so aggressive in his work. Has made a difference. Excellent defending.