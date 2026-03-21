West Brom boss James Morrison delivers Josh Griffiths backing as he lays down challenge to returning goalkeeper

Academy graduate Griffiths, 24, has been challenged to step up after a period out of the side with Max O'Leary sitting out Saturday's clash at Bristol City with a minor calf injury.

Saturday's clash at Ashton Gate is the final Championship fixture prior to the spring international break before a run-in of seven crucial clashes as Morrison's Baggies hunt survival.

Griffiths started the season as first choice under Ryan Mason but lost his place in December following some errors. Albion recruited O'Leary on a permanent six-month deal from Bristol City in January, with Eric Ramsay at the helm, and O'Leary has held down the position since.

"I think this season is part of his development as a young player, a young goalie," Morrison said of Griffiths.

"I think he's been excellent in some games. Sometimes he's been punished for his mistakes, but he's been training really well. I've got no qualms with him coming back in.

"Last Saturday he looked comfortable again. With just the stuff he had to do he looked composed.