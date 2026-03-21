James Morrison underlines pride in West Brom togetherness as long run ended - as boss thanks Baggies fans

Defender George Campbell headed in the winner with the game's only goal from a first-half corner at Ashton Gate as the resurgent Baggies' revival under Morrison continued.

Albion are now unbeaten in four games since the former midfielder and coach was confirmed in charge until the end of the season. The 1-0 victory in Bristol was the first time Albion have chalked up back-to-back wins since August.

It lifted Albion to 20th, two places and four points above the Championship relegation places, with jubilant scenes at full-time as players, staff and supporters toasted the end of an away hoodoo, as well as the sign of the club pulling away from the mire.

"I'm proud again," Morrison beamed.

"I thought it was a top performance, just the fight and determination from the lads, the togetherness was there for an away performance.