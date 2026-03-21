Bristol City 0 West Brom 1: Albion FINALLY end 172-day away league drought with crucial win in survival bid

George Campbell's first-half header - the defender's third goal in six games - proved the difference in a deserved three points against an out-of-sorts Robins.

James Morrison's recovery act continues at pace with a first away three points leaving supporters so often weary this term dancing behind the goal at full-time at Ashton Gate.

Huge scenes of jubilation between fans, players and staff gave this a feeling of a monumental victory, with kind results elsewhere lifting the Baggies to 20th and four points clear of the Championship dotted line.

It has been the story of Albion's dreadful season that the squad were so often unable to build on a positive result. Indeed, not since the opening weeks of the season has one victory been followed by another.

This was not the most pretty or free-flowing affair, but tireless Albion outworked a hapless City - who have unravelled on and off the pitch with loud jeers from the stands - and the win should have been by a greater margin.

In the end Campbell's header from a corner was enough. Morrison's side could have added more through Isaac Price, substitute Daryl Dike and others.

Josh Griffiths - a sole enforced change at Morrison's side - returned with a clean sheet having only been forced into two saves, one from Ross McCrorie and another to prevent a Callum Styles own goal.

Griffiths shone five-and-a-half long months ago, the last time the Baggies tasted league success away form The Hawthorns, in Norwich on October 1.

The Baggies gave another physically relentless display to sign off for the spring international break. Skipper Jed Wallace once again led from the front, but the energetic Baggies were first to everything from back to front.

The full-time scenes had an element of if not job done, then job on the way to being complete. The gap is still only four points, but with seven games left survival is very much in Albion hands with Morrison, the former midfield hero, now being hailed in his first permanent head coach role.

Breaking the away and back-to-back wins hoodoo before the break is a perfect tonic for Morrison and his players with crunch games upon the return, including at relegation rivals Blackburn. For now, fans cheered into the spring afternoon in Bristol.

Jed Wallace was immense and James Morrison, centre right, continues to lead the Albion revival. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

There was not a lot to write home about in the early exchanges as both sides gave the ball away more than they would have liked.

Josh Maja passed up a sighter from the right side of the penalty area as a retreating defender ensured he could not get a proper strike away. Skipper Wallace buzzed in a lively start but was unable to pick out Aune Heggebo as his side looked to counter.

The Robins, who were threadbare in defence, tossed a couple of crosses into the Albion area. One went uncleared and midfielder Adam Randell dragged well wide from range.

City were a threat down their left and a deep cross drew excellent awareness from Styles to clear.

The Baggies were too lethargic with the ball at times, but without it they ran hard again. Persistent work from most in green and yellow stripes would eventually pay off with the contest's opener on 26 minutes.

Wallace worked well to stop the ball going out down the right and freed Heggebo up the flank. He returned the favour and the Baggies won a corner.

Styles' inswinging delivery from the right reached the far post where Campbell powered a downward header over the line in a crowded box with goalkeeper Radek Vitek stranded.

Home skipper Jason Knight scrambled desperately to clear but the ball was clearly behind the line. Maja hammered in the rebound to be sure but it wasn't required as referee Leigh Doughty pointed at Campbell.

The packed-out away end, all the way down the other side, were subject to a delayed reaction before the decibels cranked up further.

There was some defending to be done soon after from a dangerous Robins corner, with Baggies fans still cheering the opener.

The halves' other big opportunity came, once again, from Albion's right. City were wasteful with the ball time and again as Wallace did so well to keep the ball in near the byline.

Nat Phillips was solid in the Baggies backline again. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

His first-time low cross was weak, but Heggebo had bullied his defender off the ball and a flick at close-quarters was well kept out by Vitek to stop the visitors extending their lead.

City's best moment of the first period came as frontman Emil Riis was released down the right of the box. Initially he looked to have knocked it by the onrushing Griffiths, near his byline, but Griffiths recovered superbly on his haunches to not just make contact, but also to prevent a corner by batting the ball off Riis.

Albion fans belted out "he's one of our own" towards the returning goalkeeper, in for the injured Max O'Leary, who missed an Ashton Gate return.

Ousmane Diakite and Price showed relentless energy to win the ball back for their side as the away fans roared on. Price and Styles winning the ball near the left-back position was cheered like a goal.

Albion's Jayson Molumby went inches wide with a low left-footed strike from range before the interval, but Vitek looked comfortable.

Jeers from the home fans on the referee's whistle told a story, as did home boss Gerhard Struber's decision to send his troops back out two minutes before Albion - with a triple half-time change.

The Baggies started where they left off. Wallace momentarily looked clear in the box but Knight recovered excellently.

The resulting corner from Styles eventually pinballed to Nat Phillips and the defender went close to a birthday goal but his deflected effort flew low across goal. Maja could not latch on to it.

The visitors wasted a decent opportunity as Maja and Price combined well for Heggebo. From a central position around the box he ignored the unmarked Wallace and had a tame effort blocked.

The Robins sensed a response around the hour and had their best effort yet just prior to 60 minutes. The ball was worked well from left to right as wing-back Ross McCrorie checked inside a weak Styles challenge and his left-footed strike drew a strong parry from Griffiths at his near post.

Callum Styles was excellent for Albion and his corner created the only goal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

George Campbell has been a sensation for the Baggies in recent weeks. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Griffiths cut a confident figure and claimed a deep cross with one hand at the back post.

City threatened a brief spell of pressure but couldn't deliver on it with Albion instead missing several gilt-edged chances for two.

First busy right-back Danny Imray had a strike from range beaten away. But the Robins were so slack in possession and Albion's return low cross into the box was badly miskicked by an unmarked Price 12 yards out.

City were architects of their own own downfall amid jeers. The Robins lost it in their own box and Price this time had a high curling effort parried behind.

The resulting corner was somehow not turned home in a mad scramble where substitute Dike had a couple of bites of the cherry. Away fans behind the goal thought it was in.

Morrison's men kept coming having spurned so many openings, but received a reminder, if needed, the job was not done at 1-0.

Big Sinclair Armstrong raced down the left. His cross was missed by Riis and Griffiths had to be alive to present a Styles own goal after Delano Burgzorg - who scored a stoppage-time winner for Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns in January - stepped over the ball.

Albion fans need not have worried. The Robins had the ball late on but didn't threaten. The officials helped with just the three minutes added, but City were totally toothless.

All that was left was for the 3,200 travelling Baggies to enjoy the rarest of feelings - an away win.

Bristol City (3-4-2-1): Vitek; Eile, Knight, Borges; McCrorie, Morsy (Earthy, 69), Randell, Sykes (Pring, 45), Horvat (Bird, 45), Twine (Armstrong, 45), Riis (Burgzorg, 79)

Subs not used: Lumley (gk), Naylor, Derrick, Bell

Albion (4-4-2): Griffiths; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Wallace (c) (Jimoh-Aloba, 79), Molumby, Diakite, Price; Maja (Dike, 69), Heggebo (Taylor, 85)

Subs not used: Wallis (gk), Gilchrist, Mowatt, Whitwell, Bostock, Mustapha

Attendance: 22,659

Referee: Leigh Doughty