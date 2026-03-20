West Brom defender set for surgery as Max O'Leary learns fate ahead of Bristol City return

The experienced centre-half badly dislocated his left shoulder in January's draw at Derby and was sidelined for a short period.

He made a return the following month and has started four games since but suffered a recurrence of the problem in the Baggies' draw at Sheffield United two Saturdays ago with a collision with goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

After tests it was decided the 28-year-old will go under the knife in a bid to fix the injury, but it will rule Bielik out for several weeks. Boss James Morrison is optimistic last summer's recruit could be available to play before the end of the season.

Morrison said in Friday's press conference before the Championship trip to Bristol City: "Krystian will have surgery. He was pushing it and there ended up being a little bit more damage.

"We just felt it was best that he got the surgery. We're hoping that he may get back (before the summer) but we'll have to wait to see until he's assessed."

Shot-stopper O'Leary, meanwhile, has been sidelined for the clash at his former club Bristol City with a calf injury.

Max O'Leary has been ruled out of a return to Ashton Gate. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

O'Leary, who swapped Ashton Gate for The Hawthorns in January, hobbled out of last weekend's impressive 3-0 win over Hull.

It was thought he hurt his ankle having been caught by John Egan, but the Irishman instead felt his calf and came off as a precaution. He is expected to make a return after the imminent international break.

Wales international defender Chris Mepham, who missed out on his nation's squad due to lengthy hamstring injury absence, is expected to make a return to training during the upcoming fortnight's break from Championship action.