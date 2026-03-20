Latest on West Brom pursuit of new coach as James Morrison confirms decision

Morrison revealed earlier in March that the relegation-battling Baggies had given him permission to recruit another coach after the appointment of former Southampton and Rangers deputy Matt Gill.

The Albion head coach held talks but, having said last week the pursuit had been placed on the "back-burner" amid a busy spell of games, he confirmed on Friday that the coaching make-up will remain the same until the end of the season.

"So I looked into it and I just felt I was really happy with my team at the moment," Morrison said. "So for now it'll be just this team."

Gill, who Morrison drafted in after glowing recommendations, is understood to have had a huge influence on the training pitch and behind the scenes.

Former Baggies midfielder Morrison, 39, had been keen to expand his staff by one more but is believed to be understanding and content with the situation.

First-team coach Matt Gill, pictured in training this week, has made a positive impact on Albion players. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The head coach has sparked improvement since confirmed in place until the end of the season and successive draws against Sheffield United and Southampton were followed by a first league win of 2026 with last weekend's fine 3-0 success over Hull.

Damia Abella, the Spanish coach and statistical analyst initially brought to the club under Carlos Corberan, remains a central and influential figure in the coaching staff. Boaz Myhill, a former team-mate of Morrison's, is goalkeeper coach.

Under-21s boss Leigh Downing will continue to assist with first-team training, with youth coaches Deon Burton, Chay Thompson and head of academy coaching Mick Halsall stepping up to lead the under-21s in Downing's absence.